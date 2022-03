Hits: 44

Due to the impending weather forecast, all six

Westchester County-owned golf courses will not open

as planned today.

Conditions and courses will be assessed and

a new opening date will be announced.

The courses are Hudson Hills in Ossining, Maple Moor in White Plains,

Mohansic in Yorktown Heights; Saxon Woods in Scarsdale; and

Dunwoodie and Sprain Lake, both in Yonkers.