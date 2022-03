SUOZZI VIRTUAL TOWN HALLS INTRODUCE HIS AGENDA AS GOVERNOR: CORE ISSUES OF CONCERNED FAMILIES. NEXT TOWN HALL APPEARANCE IS IN WHITE PLAINS SAT. 10:30 A.M. AT COACH DINER. ON WESTCHESTER AVE.

Hits: 0

WPCNR CAMPAIGN AMERICA 2022 By John F. Bailey March 8, 2022:

In my weekly WVOX 1460 AM White Plains Report this morning ( Hear me Tuesdays, 8:50 A.M 1460 VOX POPULI, or www.wvox.com ), I outlined my impressions of Thomas Suozzi, NY Candidate for Governor in the June Democratic Primary, challenging Governor Kathy Hochul, Thomas Suozzi’s Monday evening “TeleTownhall,” listening in at 6 PM where he passionately hammered the issues he feels are affecting the people of New York and concern New Yorkers most.

THOMAS SUOZZI, THE DEMOCRAT CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR AIMING TO PLAY CATCH UP BALL WITH GOVERNOR HOCHUL, THE FRONT RUNNER IN THE POLLS WILL HOLD A MEET AND GREET IN WHITE PLAINS AT THE COACH DINER ON WESTCHESTER AVENUE SATURDAY AT 10:30 AM.

HIS SECOND TOWN MEETING IN THE WEEK WAS HELD LAST NIGHT AND IN RAPID FIRE HE DELIVERED HIS MAIN ISSUES.

AS GOVERNOR HE SAID HE WOULD WORK TO PROVIDE RELIEF FOR NEW YORKERS FROM THE STATE AND LOCAL TAX LAW (SALT) THAT RESTRICTS STATE TAX DEDUCTIONS TO $10,000. BY TAX PAYERS ENACTED BY THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION.

HE SAID HE WOULD STRENGTHEN ANTI CRIME EFFORTS DUE TO THE RISING CRIME RATE IN NEW YORK BY SCALING BACK THE BAIL REFORMS THAT HAVE BEEN CRITICIZED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT.

HE STRESSED THAT HE WOULD REMOVE DISTRICT ATTORNEYS WHO FAILED TO PROSECUTE CRIMES.HE SAID

HE WOULD FIGHT TO ELIMINATE THE RECENT EFFORT OF THE LEGISLATURE TO ALLOW ADDITIONS TO EXISTING HOUSES TO BE BUILT TO SUPPLEMENT AFFORDABLE HOUSING STOCK. MR. SUOZZI PREDICTS THIS NEW PROPOSAL FOR BUILDING ADJACENT OR STAND-ALONE HOUSING OR APARTMENTS ON A PROPERTY OWNERS HOME PROPERTY WOULD DESTROY LOCAL ZONING AND HE WOULD NOT SUPPORT IT THE MEASURE

HE SAID HE WOULD FUNNEL AID TO SCHOOLS ACROSS THE STATE THAT ARE FAILING AND UNDERFUNDED, WHICH WERE THE FOCUS OF MANY OF THE QUESTIONS THAT WERE ASKED BY PHONERS.

MR. SUOZZI SAID HIS FIRST TOWN MEETING ATTRACTED 13,000 PARTICIPANTS AND THIS ONE LAST NIGHT ABOUT HALFWAY THROUGH HAD 5,000.

MY TAKE AWAY IS HE IS CONCENTRATING ON THE FAMILY, MONEY AND AND SAFETY ISSUES AND EDUCATION THAT HAVE RECEIVED HEAVY FOCUS AS THE STATE TRIES TO GET BACK TO NORMAL.

HE INTRODUCED DIANE REYNA AS HIS RUNNING MATE FOR LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR WHO WAS FORMER DEPUTY BROUGH PRESIDENT OF BROOKLYN AND A MEMBER OF THE NEW YORK CITY COUNCIL.

YOU CAN MEET MR. SUOZZI AND MS. REYNA IN PERSON SATURDAY MORNING IN WHITE PLAINS AT THE COACH DINER AT 10:30 A.M. AND CONTINUE THE QUESTIONING.