Hits: 2



TOMORROW: REP. MONDAIRE JONES TO DISTRIBUTE COVID-19 TEST KITS TO NY-17 COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS

WHITE PLAINS, NY — TODAY, Thursday, January 27, Congressman Mondaire Jones (D-NY) will distribute COVID-19 test kits to several community organizations throughout Rockland County. The test kits are part of a shipment of nearly 1,000 kits provided by New York State that Jones’ office is distributing to organizations across Rockland and Westchester Counties.

All events are open to the press and location details will be provided upon RSVP. Press interested in attending can RSVP to george.flynn@Mail.house.gov.

THURSDAY, 1/27

Center for Safety and Change

10:30am ET

New City, NY

Calvary Baptist Church

11:00am ET

Haverstraw, NY

One-to-One Learning

11:45am ET

Nyack, NY

Nyack Head Start

12:00pm ET

Nyack, NY