TOMORROW: REP. MONDAIRE JONES TO DISTRIBUTE COVID-19 TEST KITS TO NY-17 COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS
WHITE PLAINS, NY — TODAY, Thursday, January 27, Congressman Mondaire Jones (D-NY) will distribute COVID-19 test kits to several community organizations throughout Rockland County. The test kits are part of a shipment of nearly 1,000 kits provided by New York State that Jones’ office is distributing to organizations across Rockland and Westchester Counties.
All events are open to the press and location details will be provided upon RSVP. Press interested in attending can RSVP to george.flynn@Mail.house.gov.
THURSDAY, 1/27
Center for Safety and Change
10:30am ET
New City, NY
Calvary Baptist Church
11:00am ET
Haverstraw, NY
One-to-One Learning
11:45am ET
Nyack, NY
Nyack Head Start
12:00pm ET
Nyack, NY