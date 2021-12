Hits: 40

The City will host a clinic on Tuesday, December 28th from 5:30 to 8:00 PM at City Hall.

We will be offering booster doses as well as first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to White Plains residents.

In order to participate in this free clinic, you must register in advance.

The registration link is posted on the City website, cityofwhiteplains.com, as well as on our Facebook and twitter pages.