COUNCIL OF NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATIONS CHOOSES NEW OFFICERS TONIGHT.

You are cordially invited to attend a live, in person (NOT ON ZOOM) meeting at the 5 Homeside Ln facility in White Plains at 7pm on Tuesday 12/14/21.

We will be conducting the nominations and election of new officers as all the current officer’s terms expire at the end of the year.

Annemarie, as President, cannot run for reelection as president; president’s have a 2-year term limit.

At the meeting conclusion there will be a moment of socialization where we traditionally share a bit of the holiday spirit and welcome the newly elected officers. Pizza and beverages will be provided. Bring your own holiday treats if you like.

We’ll see you all at 5 Homeside Ln at 7pm on Tuesday 12/14/21

Masks are required.