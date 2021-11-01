The Big 5: PROPOSITIONS ON YOUR BALLOT TO DECIDE TOMORROW–LOOK FOR THEM!

Know Your Ballot Propositions Before You Vote!There are four State-wide proposals and one County proposition on the ballot. Read and know before you cast your vote.



Ballot Proposal 1: FORM OF SUBMISSION OF PROPOSAL NUMBER ONE, AN AMENDMENT

Amending the Apportionment and Redistricting Process



This proposed constitutional amendment would freeze the number of state senators at 63, amend the process for the counting of the state’s population, delete certain provisions that violate the United States Constitution, repeal and amend certain requirements for the appointment of the co-executive directors of the redistricting commission and amend the manner of drawing district lines for congressional and state legislative offices. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?



Ballot Proposal 2:



FORM OF SUBMISSION OF PROPOSAL NUMBER TWO, AN AMENDMENT

Right to Clean Air, Clean Water, and a Healthful Environment



The proposed amendment to Article I of the New York Constitution would establish the right of each person to clean air and water and a healthful environment. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?



Ballot Proposal 3: FORM OF SUBMISSION OF PROPOSAL NUMBER THREE, AN AMENDMENT

Eliminating Ten-Day-Advance Voter Registration Requirement



The proposed amendment would delete the current requirement in Article II, § 5 that a citizen be registered to vote at least ten days before an election and would allow the Legislature to enact laws permitting a citizen to register to vote less than ten days before the election. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?



Ballot Proposal 4: FORM OF SUBMISSION OF PROPOSAL NUMBER FOUR, AN AMENDMENT

Authorizing No-Excuse Absentee Ballot Voting



The proposed amendment would delete from the current provision on absentee ballots the requirement that an absentee voter must be unable to appear at the polls by reason of absence from the county or illness or physical disability. Shall the proposed amendment be approved?



County Proposition 1:



Should the County of Westchester amend its laws to enact a new and comprehensive code of ethics, including a detailed code of conduct, updated disclosure requirements, and clarifying the structure and authority of the Board of Ethics to oversee, implement and enforce the law?For a more detailed explanation, please visit the NYS League of Women Voters Guide at https://lwvny.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Voters-Guide-2_2021_Aug31.pdf



For a detailed explanation of County Proposition 1: Go to



https://citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/images/stories/pdfs/cntrylocalprops.pdf





en Español¡Conozca las Propuestas de su Boleta Electoral Antes de Votar!Hay cuatro propuestas a nivel Estatal y una propuesta del Condado en la boleta. Lea y sepa antes de emitir su voto.



Propuesta de Votación 1: FORMA DE PRESENTACIÓN DE LA PROPUESTA NÚMERO UNO, UNA ENMIENDA

Modificación del Proceso de Reparto y Redistribución de DistritosEsta propuesta de enmienda constitucional congelaría el número de senadores estatales en 63, enmendaría el proceso para el contando de la población del estado, eliminaría ciertas disposiciones que violan la Constitución de los Estados Unidos, derogaría y enmendaría ciertos requisitos para el nombramiento de los co-directores ejecutivos de la comisión de redistribución de distritos y enmendar la manera de trazar las líneas de distrito para las oficinas legislativas estatales y del Congreso. ¿Se aprobará la enmienda propuesta?



Propuesta de Votación 2: FORMULARIO DE PRESENTACIÓN DE LA PROPUESTA NÚMERO DOS, UNA ENMIENDA

Derecho al Aire Limpio, Agua Limpia y a un Medio Ambiente SaludableLa enmienda propuesta al Artículo I de la Constitución de Nueva York establecería el derecho de cada persona a tener aire y agua limpias y un medio ambiente saludable. ¿Se aprobará la enmienda propuesta?



Propuesta de Votación 3: FORMA DE PRESENTACIÓN DE LA PROPUESTA NÚMERO TRES, UNA ENMIENDA

Eliminación del Requisito de Registro de Votantes con Diez Días de AnticipaciónLa enmienda propuesta eliminaría el requisito actual en el Artículo II, § 5 de que un ciudadano esté registrado para votar al menos diez días antes de una elección y permitiría a la Legislatura promulgar leyes que permitan a un ciudadano registrarse para votar menos de diez días antes de la elección. ¿Se aprobará la enmienda propuesta?



Propuesta de Votación 4: FORMULARIO DE PRESENTACIÓN DE LA PROPUESTA NÚMERO CUATRO, UNA ENMIENDA



Autorización del Voto en Ausencia Sin ExcusasLa enmienda propuesta eliminaría de la disposición actual sobre las papeletas de voto ausente el requisito de que un votante ausente no debe poder comparecer en las urnas por motivo de ausencia del condado o enfermedad o discapacidad física. ¿Se aprobará la enmienda propuesta?



Propuesta 1 del Condado: ¿Debería el Condado de Westchester enmendar sus leyes para promulgar un código de ética nuevo y completo, que incluya un código de conducta detallado, requisitos de divulgación actualizados y aclarar la estructura y autoridad de la Junta de Ética para supervisar, implementar y hacer cumplir la ley?Para obtener una explicación más detallada, visite la Guía de Votantes de la Liga de Mujeres del Estado de Nueva York en https://lwvny.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Voters-Guide-2_2021_Aug31.pdf