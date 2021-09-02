PAUL FEINER UPDATES THE GREENBURGH TRAFFIC AND POWER SITUATION AT 5 PM

Hits: 10

Unfortunately all the businesses on E. Hartsdale from the Irish Bank to the Pharmacy has significant flood damage. Con Edison has shut off the gas to these establishments. Also Con Edison will be shutting the power off as soon as they can get a crew there.

Marion Ave has two homes that have significant flood damage, with heavily damage basements as well as the first story of one of the homes. These two homes also lost their vehicles which were washed away, flooded and damage. Town crews were working to clean up Marion Ave.

FROM THE BUILDING INSPECTOR:

Paul,

Hartsdale Fire Department just called, E. Hartsdale Ave from the Irish Bank to Enrico’s has flooded. Con Edison is responding to have the power turn off. I am responding to the location with my inspectors to access the situation. Also Marian Ave has flooded with possible homes that may have structural damage. I have an inspector responding to that location. I will keep updated. Steve Fraietta

PAUL FEINER