WEATHER WHITE PLAINS: 70 RAINY WPCNR DEGREES AT 7:45 A.M. EDT

Today Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. High near 71. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible

.Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Low around 60. North wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 3 and 4 inches possible.

Thursday Rain likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 8 mph. (National Weather Service)