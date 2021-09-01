LIBRARY PANEL: ALLEVIATING BACK TO SCHOOL CONCERNS ZOOM PANEL TONIGHT 7 PM

Hits: 13

Event Type: Parents and Caregivers

Age Group(s): Parents, Adults

Date: 9/1/2021

Start Time: 7:00 PM

End Time: 8:15 PM



Description: a panel of professionals will be on-hand to answer your questions and discuss what to expect in this school year. Please submit questions/concerns here https://whiteplainslibrary.org/2021/08/back-to-school-alleviating-anxiety/.

Panelists: Rachel Goldman, Ph.D.; Joseph L. Ricca, Ed. D.; and Peter Richel, MD, FAAP.

Location: Zoom Virtual Room 1 (webinars and meetings)



Other Information: This is a virtual event using the Zoom Platform.

To join, click the Zoom link below, or alternatively, enter the following ID into Zoom: 885 7911 0924. You can also use the following phone number to call in: +1 929 436 2866. NOTE: To increase security in youth-focused programs, we are now requiring attendees to have a Zoom account to login to the event. Creating an account is easy and free http://zoom.us/signupContact:J.Carlson

Contact Number: 9144221476

Link:Zoom Link