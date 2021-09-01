GOVERNOR HOCHUL CALLS STATE LEGISLATURE BACK INTO SESSION TO FIND SOLUTION TO EXTENDING THE NY STATE EVICTION MORATORIUM THAT WILL STAND SUPREME COURT SCRUTINY

Hits: 5

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. Special to WPCNR from Assemblyman Tom Abinanti. September 1, 2021:

I am writing to you from my desk in Albany. Yes, Albany! Usually the legislative session begins in January and ends in June. This is not a usual year.

Today the new Governor, Kathy Hochul, has called the Legislature into special session to consider legislation to extend the already once-extended moratorium on residential and commercial evictions, which expired yesterday.

While the legislature In April appropriated more than $5 billion Federal and State dollars to various programs in our budget to help New Yorkers get through the pandemic, the Cuomo administration’s inaction delayed making most of these monies available to New Yorkers in need.

Now we must determine how best to proceed. So many of our neighbors who are tenants owe so many months back-rent because they were significantly impacted by the pandemic. So many of our neighbors who own 1-4 family homes have been financially devastated without that rent.

We are attempting to fashion a plan that keeps our neighbors who are tenants in their homes until State monies are released, but that also protects our neighbors who are landlords and who are dependent on rents for income to pay their living expenses and property taxes.

We are hopeful we can reach a fair and equitable solution today.