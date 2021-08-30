WEATHER WHITE PLAINS 65 CLOUDY WPCNR DEGREES AT 8 A.M.EDT. SHOWERS IN FORECAST

Hits: 11

Today A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

.Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 3 to 7 mph. (National Weather Service)