WEATHER WHITE PLAINS: 68 CLOUDY WPCNR DEGREES

Hits: 12

Today A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind 3 to 5 mph.