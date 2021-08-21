WEATHER WHITE PLAINS WEEKEND: 72 CLOUDY WPCNR DEGREES AT 9:30 A.M. EDT. 4 INCHES OF RAIN EXPECTED SUNDAY TO MONDAY FROM TROPRICAL STORM CONDITIONS

Hits: 11

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Sunday Night Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind around 9 mph.