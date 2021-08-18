WEATHER WHITE PLAINS: 75 OVERCAST WPCNR DEGREES; SHOWERS

Hits: 9

Today A slight chance of showers between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%

.Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 72. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 85. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.