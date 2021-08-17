WEATHER WHITE PLAINS: 74 CLOUDY WPCNR DEGREES AT 8:53 EDT

Hits: 11

Today A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday A chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.