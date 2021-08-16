COUNTY EXECUTIVE LATIMER CONFIRMS AIRLIFTS of ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO WESTCHESTER BY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

Hits: 12

County Executive George Latimer confirmed Sunday night that flights transporting illegal immigrants from the southwest U.S. border originated by the Department of Health and Human Services were flown in last Thursday and Friday in his personal statement on his personal Facebook page. He said he was not informed of the flights in advance of their departure for Westchester:

“We have tried to get a detailed response from HHS on this operation but have not gotten any response.

We are seeking answers to the origination and destination of the people involved; their vaccination status; their ages; the end-date of this operation and more.

We will redouble our efforts on Monday and I will report back in this and other forums.

I will delete any comments on this my personal Facebook page that seek to misrepresent my efforts on this matter, and those that advance ideological arguments and insults. For some, it appears that this is simply a chance to attack those who aren’t in your political party.

There will be another forum for that debate – not on my personal Facebook page – and I’ll be there to defend my record aggressively and completely against all comers.

Original Post – Sunday amI was informed 48 hours ago that Federal HHS Agency (Health and Human Services – Cabinet Dept) authorized flights into the County Airport as part of their nationwide operations.

We were not informed prior to their commencement and we are seeking answers that would address community questions that have been raised.

As we have a clear picture of facts, we will share them publicly.In the meantime, social media has erupted with theories and assertions driven by ideology and politics. I will sort through all of the mess, and provide accurate transparent info as soon as I can confirm details.”

