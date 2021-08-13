WEATHER WHITE PLAINS WEEKEND: 85 SUNNY HUMID WPCNR DEGREES IN THE SHADE AT 9:30 AM THUNDER AND SUN

Hits: 15

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 105. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday A chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 7 mph.