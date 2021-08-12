WEATHER WHITE PLAINS: 80 AND SUNNY EXCESSIVELY HOT WPCNR DEGREES AT 9 AM EDT. UPPER 90S HEATER 50% HUMIDITY

Hits: 17

Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 97.

Heat index values as high as 107. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.