WEATHER WHITE PLAINS–72 MOSTLY CLOUDY HUMID WPCNR DEGREES at 7:30 AM–50% HUMIDITY–SUNNY SWELTERING –THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY

Hits: 13

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 103. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 6 mph.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 106. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. (National Weather Service)