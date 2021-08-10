WEATHER WHITE PLAINS 74 OVERCAST 50% HUMID WPCNR DEGREES AT 10:00 AM: CLOUDY W THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE. HOT HUMID BALANCE OF WEEK

Hits: 8

Tuesday A slight chance of showers between noon and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.