WESTCHESTER STATE SENATORS HOLD ZOOMED PUBLIC HEARING ON VOTING RIGHTS AT 10 AM TODAY

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins To Hold Public Hearing on Elections and Voting Rights
(White Plains, NY) Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins will be holding a Public Hearing in Westchester on Elections and Voting Rights on Monday, August 9th at 10:00 AM. Watch live at: https://www.nysenate.gov/calendar/events/andrea-stewart-cousins/august-09-2021/public-hearing-elections-and-voting-rights
WHAT: Public Hearing on Elections and Voting Rights
WHO: Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins
Senate Elections Committee Chair Senator Zellnor Y. Myrie
Senator Pete Harckham
Senator Shelley Mayer
Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick
WHEN: Monday, August 9th at 10:00 AM
***Watch live at: https://www.nysenate.gov/calendar/events/andrea-stewart-cousins/august-09-2021/public-hearing-elections-and-voting-rights ***