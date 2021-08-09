WESTCHESTER STATE SENATORS HOLD ZOOMED PUBLIC HEARING ON VOTING RIGHTS AT 10 AM TODAY

Hits: 11



Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins To Hold Public Hearing on Elections and Voting Rights

(White Plains, NY) Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins will be holding a Public Hearing in Westchester on Elections and Voting Rights on Monday, August 9th at 10:00 AM. Watch live at: https://www.nysenate.gov/calendar/events/andrea-stewart-cousins/august-09-2021/public-hearing-elections-and-voting-rights

WHAT: Public Hearing on Elections and Voting Rights



WHO: Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins

Senate Elections Committee Chair Senator Zellnor Y. Myrie

Senator Pete Harckham

Senator Shelley Mayer

Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick



WHEN: Monday, August 9th at 10:00 AM

***Watch live at: https://www.nysenate.gov/calendar/events/andrea-stewart-cousins/august-09-2021/public-hearing-elections-and-voting-rights ***