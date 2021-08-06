WEATHER WHITE PLAINS WEEKEND: 77 SUNNY HOT WPCNR DEGREES AT 8 AM EDT: SUNNY STEAMY IN THE UPPER 80S SAT-SUNDAY

Hits: 21

Today Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%. (NWS FORECAST)