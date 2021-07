Hits: 2

_Peekskill Riverfront Green Park – 7/31 – 2:30pm-6pm – OVAC administering shots (Pfizer, 12+, and J&J). Partnering with Orisha Wholeness, Peekskill NAACP, and the Fun Bunch Line Dance Club’s Wobble on the Hudson event. VUW will provide vaccine information!

_Pugsley Park, 1038 Main St. Peekskill – 8/3 – 5pm-7pm – OVAC administering shots (Pfizer, 12+, and J&J). In partnership with the City of Peekskill Youth Bureau and Police Department’s National Night Out event. VUW with vaccine info.