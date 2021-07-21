WEATHER WHITE PLAINS–73 CLOUDY, HUMID WPCNR DEGREES, SHOWERS LIKELY

Hits: 26

WEDNESDAY A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds.

Widespread haze before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Humidity at 8 A.M: 87%

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind around 9 mph.