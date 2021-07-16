WEATHER WHITE PLAINS WEEKEND: 76 SUNNY HUMID WPCNR DEGREES AT 6:30 A.M. EDT

Hits: 9

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Heat index values as high as 96. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible

.Sunday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.