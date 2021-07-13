WEATHER WHITE PLAINS: 68 DESULTRY DRIZZLY BREEZY WPCNR DEGREES AT 8:20 AM EDT. SHOWERS TODAY

Hits: 4

Today A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Patchy fog between 9am and 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind around 7 mph.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between midnight and 3am. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 6 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.