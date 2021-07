Hits: 6

HEZI ARIS,

FOUNDER, EDITOR

OF THE YONKERS TRIBUNE

ON THE STATE OF THE COUNTY

GEORGE LATIMER’S FIRST 3-1/2 YEARS

JOURNALISM TODAY

ISSUES THE COUNTY FACES

HOW GOVERNMENT CAN IMPROVE COMMUNICATIONS WITH THE PUBLIC

HOW THE PRESS CAN IMPROVE REPORTING ON GOVERNMENT

DEALING IN POST COVID

STATE OF THE RECOVERY

THE ISUES NOBODY WANTS TO TALK ABOUT—

BUT EVERYONE’S THINKING ABOUT