WEATHER WHITE PLAINS WEDNESDAY: 77 IN THE SHADE SUNNY WPCNR DEGREES AT 8 AM:90% HUMIDITY. MID 90S THUNDER BOOMERS

Hits: 20

The Mayor’s Office has opened two cooling shelters due to the Heat Advisory:

A Heat Advisory is once again affecting our area. Temperatures and humidity are expected to remain very high through Wednesday night.

The White Plains Public Library (100 Martine Ave) is open if you are in need of a place to cool off. Library hours:Monday thru Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Saturday & Sunday,1 to 5 p.m.

The White Plains Community Center (65 Mitchell Place) is open to senior citizens Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please Note: Masks are required to use the Library and Community Center.

Tips from the American Heart Association on Physical Activity in Warm Weather

How to Keep your Pets Safe in the Heat

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, high near 93. Heat index values as high as 100. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. (From National Weather Service)