WEATHER WHITE PLAINS:76 SUNNY HAZY MUGGY WPCNR DEGREES AT 8 AM. HIGH 90S TODAYTHUNDERSTORMS LATE PM

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 98. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 100. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.