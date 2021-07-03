WEATHER WHITE PLAINS WEEKEND: 62 LIGHT RAIN, MOSTLY CLOUDY WPCNR DEGREES at 12:30 P.M. EDT: SHOWERS CONTINUE

Hits: 19

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE revised its previous forecast for clearing and sunshine. Here is the revised forecast as of 12:30 PM EDT, showers, damp weather will continue dismal.

Saturday Afternoon Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Independence Day A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 3 to 7 mph.