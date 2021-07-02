WEATHER WHITE PLAINS WEEKEND–70 OVERCAST WPCNR DEGREES.

Hits: 19

Today Showers likely before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible

.Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 68. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Independence Day A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.Sunday Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 81. (From National Weather Service)