WEATHER WHITE PLAINS: 76 SUNNY WPCNR DEGREES AT 6:30 AM EDT THREAT OF T-STORM MID-AFTERNOON

Hits: 23

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.