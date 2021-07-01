Required Back-to-School Vaccinations Offered at County Clinic

Hits: 4

The summer has just begun, but it’s not too early to start thinking about back-to-school vaccinations for your kids.

The Westchester County Health Department will be offering back-to-school immunizations to students who qualify at the County clinic in White Plains.

Call the Health Department at (914) 995-5800 to find out if you qualify for an appointment.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “Getting our children vaccinated is one thing we all can do as parents to keep our kids safe when they return to school in September. It is our responsibility to make sure that our kids are up to date on their vaccinations, and our Health Department is helping to create a safe and healthy future for Westchester County’s youth.”

The back-to-school vaccination clinics are as follows:

Westchester County Health Department Clinic

134 Court Street, White Plains

Fridays, July 9 through August 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged

Measles Mumps Rubella (MMR) available to anyone age 12 months and older.

Tetanus, Hepatitis, Varicella and all required vaccines available to eligible students.

The facility is fully accessible with wheelchairs available onsite.