WEATHER WHITE PLAINS: 86 SUNNY HOT HUMID WPCNR DEGREES AT 8 AM EDT: HEAT WAVE CONTINUES HIGH 90S . SULTRY WINDS SHOWERS POSSIBLE LATE PM

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 103. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 83. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. (From National Weather Service)