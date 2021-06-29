WEATHERWHITE PLAINS–90 IN THE SHADE WPCNR STEAMING SWELTERING DEGREES at 11 AM EDT

Hits: 7

TODAY– A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 103. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 103. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. (From National Weather Service)