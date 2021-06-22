Hits: 0

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From Dr. Joseph Ricca, White Plains Superintendent of Schools. June 22, 2021:

Good morning, WPCSD Key Communicator:

What a year!

As schools prepare to close for the summer recess, I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude and appreciation for all that you did to support the White Plains City School District during this extraordinary time in our shared history. Never before did we accomplish so much together in support of our children. The pandemic and the challenges that we faced, brought out so much love and dedication from an already loving and dedicated community. On behalf of the Board of Education, the entire WPCSD community and, of course, our children – THANK YOU!

As we head into the summer sun, I am #WPProud to remind you of a very exciting and fitting end to this unusual year for the WPCSD. As we wrote you in May, the WPCSD was recognized during a visit from U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, as setting a national example of an exemplary school reopening effort. He has now invited us to join TODAY, June 22nd, 1-3 P.M., in the National Summit on Equity.

Board of Education President Rosemarie Eller, along with faculty member Yolanda Rodriguez and WPHS student Rina Stanghellini, will participate in a panel discussion on Equity in America’s Schools. We invite you to register and watch/hear this critical national conversation.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/equity-summit-series-launch-registration-157257849461

I am also humbled to share that I have been invited to participate in a meeting with the White House team tomorrow regarding national reopening and vaccination efforts in preparation for the 2021-2022 academic year. It remains a true honor to represent the WPCSD and the City of White Plains in these planning efforts.

As you are very well aware, we have come along way as a community during this past year. It has been a period of gratitude, commitment, resilience, grace and love – made possible because of the help of everyone connected with the school district. Again, we thank you all!

A few of our recent honors and awards:

The High School received a Gold Star as a No Place for Hate School, second year in a row;

received a Gold Star as a No Place for Hate School, second year in a row; Mr. Eaton, named RASA Administrator of the Year;

named RASA Administrator of the Year; 42 Art Honor Society inductees;

Sidney Lonker , National Honor Society Scholarship recipient;

, National Honor Society Scholarship recipient; Vanessa & Veronica Spano , recipients of Girl Scout Gold Awards;

, recipients of Girl Scout Gold Awards; Science Research Team of 5 who won awards at the recent regional virtual fair;

who won awards at the recent regional virtual fair; Eastview students for their presentation at the Southern Westchester Tech Expo;

for their presentation at the Southern Westchester Tech Expo; High School Lacrosse player Alexa Donohoe , named Con Ed Athlete of the Week;

, named Con Ed Athlete of the Week; Mark Kent , Baseball pitcher, named Lohud Player of the Week;

, Baseball pitcher, named Lohud Player of the Week; The Board of Education for its partnership with the Westchester DA’s office on the Be Safe Program to keep firearms out of the hands of children.

Finally, please join me in congratulating the WPHS Class of 2021 as they prepare to enter the world ready for any challenges ahead!

We wish you a wonderful, safe, and healthy summer and, as always, please feel free to contact me with any questions or comments. Stay #WPProud!

With great appreciation and respect,

Joseph Ricca

Joseph L. Ricca, Ed.D