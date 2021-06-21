WEATHER WHITE PLAINS AT 7:15 A.M. EDT: 75 SUNNY MUGGY WPCNR DEGREES

Hits: 17

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light south wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.