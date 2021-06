Hits: 12

EXCITING NEWS ~ the WPCSD will be represented in the national conversation on Equity in America’s Schools! We are thrilled and #WPProud that Board President, Rosemarie Eller; Faculty member, Yolanda Rodriguez and WPHS student, Rina Stanghellini will participate on the virtual panel on June 22, 2021 (1-3PM).

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/equity-summit-series-launch-registration-157257849461