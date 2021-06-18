WEATHER WHITE PLAINS WEEKEND: DICEY SATURDAY HIGH IN 80S, SUNNY SUNDAY RIGHT NOW 85 MOSTLY SUNNY WPCNR DEGREES AT 4 PM EDT

Hits: 15

Tonight A slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday NightA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 7 to 9 mph.