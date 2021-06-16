CITY AGREES TO MEET WITH NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATIONS THIS EVENING ON COMPREHENSIVE PLAN CONCERNS

Hits: 3
WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE EXAMINER. Special to WPCNR From the Rosedale Residents Association in White Plains. June 16, 2021:
There is going to be a special White Plains Council of Neighborhood Associations (WPCNA) meeting tonight (6/16/21) at 7pm to discuss how Rosedale and the other neighborhood associations will be a part of the Comprehensive Planning process.
The guests will be Common Council Members Nadine Hunt-Robinson, John Martin, and Vicki Presser. Common Council candidate and Planning Board Member Richard Payne will also be a guest. Questions can be asked by attendees if time permits. Use the below link to attend the meeting.
Special WPCNA Meeting Link
AGENDA FOR MEETING WITH COMMON COUNCILSubject: Future of City and Comprehensive Plan
Date: 6/16/21
Time: 7:30pm
Duration: 2 hours
Agenda:
White Plains neighborhood associations’ concerns and questions regarding a new comprehensive plan:
- Has the planning process begun? If not, when will the planning process start?
- If the process already started, why has the city not asked for input from the various stakeholders throughout the city, to include the neighborhood associations?
- Please provide us with a timeline of the process. How long do you anticipate the plan will take?
- Based on the aforementioned timeline, the neighborhood associations and other stakeholders are requesting to participate throughout the entire Comprehensive Planning process and be updated regularly. (work groups and updates)
- What is the mechanism that the city will have in place for individual residents to join a committee and participate in the planning process?
- How will you engage the larger WP community?
- How much will the creation and annual maintenance of a Comprehensive Plan cost? Do you have a budget for it? Are you pursuing grants or other avenues for funding the Comprehensive Plan?
- Will there be an outside consultant to develop and oversee the plan?
- Is there going to be a Community Benefits Agreement between the developers, the city, and the effected neighborhoods?
- We would like a public commitment from the Mayor and Common Council that the neighborhoods will be a part of the process from the beginning and on a regular basis.
Follow up Discussion:
- Neighborhood Associations to speak about their visions
- Where to go from here?: New Comprehensive Plan:
- Timeline for overall Comprehensive Plan
- Next steps to incorporate the NA’s in the planning process
- How often can NA’s meet with City Planners?
- State of current development- what’s going on and what’s on the way?
- Impact of city services and quality of life from current development?
- Effect on taxes?