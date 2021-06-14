WEATHER WHITE PLAINS: 65 OVERCAST LIGHT RAIN, SHOWERS WPCNR DEGREES

Hits: 7

Today Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 2am and 5am, then showers after 5am. Low around 62. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.