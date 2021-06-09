WEATHER WHITE PLAINS NY USA–88 PARTLY CLOUDY 20 % HUMID THREATENING WPCNR DEGREES

Hits: 14

This Afternoon Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers between midnight and 3am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 8 mph.