STEPINAC EXAMINES ‘FOOD INSECURITY’ IN ONE HOUR SYMPOSIUM THURSDAY AT 6–SEE IT AT WWW.STEPINAC.ORG

Stepinac High School Honors Academy students will address a crisis that is impacting a large segment of the population and one that has been deepened in severity by the pandemic—Food Insecurity.– on a worldwide internet cast at www.stepinac.org.

The students in the groundbreaking Honors Academy, the only one of its kind in the region, three-year small personalized learning program, will examine and seek solutions for a real-world issue in keeping with the Symposium’s tradition. The first two annual symposia respectively tackled the Flint Drinking Water Crisis and the threat of Climate Change.

The academically high achieving students in the academy’s four disciplines—engineering, health sciences, financial and law—will apply an integrated approach to food insecurity, defined as the state of being in which individuals and families including many who are children have no reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutrition food.

It is estimated that 56 million Americans (one in four households) experienced food insecurity over the past year. Globally, the pandemic has catastrophically doubled the number of people, more than 265 million who are suffering from acute food insecurity.

“This is a staggering, multi-faceted issue that our students will scrutinize with inquiring-based learning skills they have honed in this unique learning program,” said Frank Portanova (Class of ’93), Vice Principal for Academics and Curriculum. Among the topics of their inquiry will be: How does food insecurity affect the economy and overall health of the nation, given a nutrient-poor diet may contribute to the development of obesity, heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, and other chronic diseases? What policies and technologies can be implemented to combat food insecurity?

For more on the symposim from Rackeal Bellamy, Symposium Director, with Mr. Portanonva on this week’s WPTV PEOPLE TO BE HEARD program on www.wpcommunity.org or watch it instantly on wpcnr.com.