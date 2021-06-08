SEVERE THUNDER STORM WARNING

Hits: 7

ULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service New York NY 310 PM EDT Tue Jun 8 2021 The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey... Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York... Bronx County in southeastern New York... Rockland County in southeastern New York... * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 310 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pearl River to Bergenfield, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Tappan and Orangeburg around 315 PM EDT. Norwood around 320 PM EDT. Nyack and Riverdale around 325 PM EDT. Dobbs Ferry around 330 PM EDT. Yonkers and Tarrytown around 335 PM EDT. Bronxville around 340 PM EDT. Hawthorne around 345 PM EDT. New Rochelle and White Plains around 350 PM EDT. Harrison around 355 PM EDT. Port Chester and Rye around 400 PM EDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.