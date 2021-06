Hits: 6

.A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL BERGEN...SOUTHERN WESTCHESTER AND BRONX COUNTIES... At 312 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Paramus, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Yonkers, Paterson, New Rochelle, Hackensack, Bergenfield, Paramus, Ridgewood, Riverdale, Co- op City, Englewood, Hawthorne, Scarsdale, Oradell, Bronxville and Norwood.