PLANNING COMMISSIONER CHRISTOPHER GOMEZ

APPEARS TONIGHT TO PRESENT THE PROPOSED CREATION PROCESS

TO REVISE THE CITY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN TO REFLECT THE FUTURE

The monthly meeting of the White Plains Common Council takes place this evening at 7:30 at City Hall 255 Main Street. Mr. and Mrs. and Ms. White Plains New York USA can watch the action on Channel 75 OPTIMUM or Ch.44 FIOS.

Highlights tonight include extension of site plans for The Collection senior living residential project on Westchester and Franklin Avenues, by new owner, Toll Brothers. and the redesign and refubishment of The Esplanade on Lyon Place by its new owner.

The Department of Public Safety will receive funding for its own explosive-detecting canine.

Rooftop dining will be considered for 172 Mamaroneck Avenue.

The plan to build apartments and retail on the site of 701 Westchester Avenue will have a public hearing this evening.

The Planning Commissioner will present to the public the city procedure to envision the city Comprehensive Plan, last reimagined 10 years ago.

A lively Citizens to Be Heard session is exepcted at 7 PM when residents are expected to air out their issues on both the expansion of the office park project and citizen participation in the Comprehensive Plan.