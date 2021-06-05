Hits: 0

WPCNR DOWNTOWN ART TODAY. By John F. Bailey. June 5, 2021:

It’s a masterpiece of a summer day in White Plains New York USA – a perfect day to enjoy the creative arts on display at the FREE White Plains Outdoor Art Show.

I took my WPCNR camera to show you the variety of art and inspiration that upwards of 300 citizens from all ages were strolling through the Tibbetts Park display grounds with plenty of shade and plenty of diverse artistic endeavors that reflect the beauty of life, nature, and crafting, sewing, forging, and even a performing violinist soothing and celebrating the day. And places to sit if you get tired walking.

There are modern paintings, honey teas (I bought some), and artistic vinegar, seascapes, photography, local food fare, outstanding dresses created in Africa.

Just click the live videos to see what’s in store! Come on down!