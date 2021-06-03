WEATHER WHITE PLAINS WEEKEND: 60 OVERCAST WPCNR DEGREES AT 8 AM.RAIN TODAY. SUNNY HOT SATURDAY, SUNDAY

Hits: 37

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2pm, then a chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Low around 65. Sout h west wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible

.Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday Sunny, high near 85.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 90.