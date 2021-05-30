WEATHER WHITE PLAINS: 47 DRIZZLY DANK DARK WPCNR DEGREES AT 9:45 A.M. E.D.T.

Hits: 4

Today Rain. High near 51. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight Rain before 2am, then a chance of drizzle or light rain, mainly between 2am and 5am. Low around 46. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Memorial Day Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light west wind

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 3 to 7 mph.