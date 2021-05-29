HOLIDAY WEEKEND WEATHER: 46 RAINY WINDY WPCNR DEGREES.

Hits: 12

Today Rain, mainly before 2pm. High near 52. Northeast wind around 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight Rain, mainly after 2am. Low around 45. Northeast wind around 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Rain. High near 54. Northeast wind 16 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible

Sunday Night Rain, mainly before 2am, then a chance of drizzle or light rain after 2am. Low around 49. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Memorial Day A chance of drizzle or light rain before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.